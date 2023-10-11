MADISON TOWNSHIP — The Rams added another trophy to the case and a few more names to the All-Ohio Cardinal Conference honor roll.

Madison won its fourth straight OCC title this fall and seniors Navaeh Lewis, Callie Cyrus and Natalee Back were selected to the OCC first team. The Rams shared the conference crown with Wooster.

West Holmes’ Allie McMillen was chosen the Offensive Player of the Year, while Lexington’s Addy Boyce was the Defensive Player of the Year. Wooster’s Charles Cerniglia was selected the Coach of the Year.

Lexington’s Allie Parker and Makenna Arnholt joined the Madison trio on the first team, along with Mansfield Senior’s Annaleise Norris, Ashland’s Claire Plank and Mount Vernon’s Laura Lonsinger.

Other first-teamers were Wooster’s Gabi Signorino and Grace Kostohryz, West Holmes Charli Murphy and Avery Arnold and New Philadelphia’s Gracy Martin.

Madison’s Jaden Pifher and Kyerstin Swigart, Lexington’s Kaylee Brown, Zoe Borowicz and Zoey Morris, Mansfield Senior’s Ariela Merrell, Ashland’s Amelia Hunt and Ella Argo and Mount Vernon’s Quinn Hardy were second-team selections.

Other second-teamers included Wooster’s Sydney Older and Nadia Leary, West Holmes’ Natalie Rohr and New Philadelphia’s Meah Watson.

Honorable-mention picks were Ashland’s Adi Helbert and Adria Brock, Lexington’s Olyvia Stoots and Sam Morton, Madison’s Ellie Powell and Brynn Kiley Mansfield Senior’s Claire Basilone and Ariauna Merrell, Mount Vernon’s Ellie Jones and Ashlin Brokaw, New Philadelphia’s Emma Macmath and Baylee Rufener West Holmes’ Brianna Parks and Kali Woods and Wooster’s Emma Behler and Abi Strand-Fox.