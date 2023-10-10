MANSFIELD — Due to culvert work, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.

Hanna Road from Dillon Road to Mill Road.

The road has been closed and is expected to reopen by Oct. 17, 2023. Construction

signs will be posted at the work site.

Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

In addition, due to water main work it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed:

Glessner Avenue from South Mulberry Street to Sturges Avenue.

The road has been closed and is set to reopen by the end of the workday on Friday, Oct. 13.

Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.