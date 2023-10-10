LEXINGTON — Lady Lex would like to take care of some unfinished business.

Lexington earned the top seed in Sunday’s Division II volleyball tournament draw and will begin tournament play at home at 8 p.m. Oct. 19.

Lady Lex will host either No. 10 Clear Fork or No. 8 Sandusky Perkins in the sectional final. The Colts visit Perkinsat 6 p.m. Oct. 17.

Lexington was the No. 2 seed last year and won a sectional title before falling to third-seeded Vermilion in the district semifinals. Vermilion won the district title and advanced to the regional tournament.

Shelby picked up the No. 3 seed and took an opening-round bye. The Whippets will host either No. 7 Bellevue or No. 6 Vermilion in a sectional final at 6 p.m. Oct. 19.

Fourth-seeded Ontario will host No. 11 Mansfield Senior at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 in a sectional final.

Division I

Both Ashland and Madison will begin the postseason on their home floors.

The 12th-seeded Arrows host No. 13 Toledo Whitmer at 6 p.m. Oct. 16. No. 15 Madison will host No. 21 Toledo Start at 6 p.m. Oct. 16.

Division III

Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference co-leader Galion picked up the No. 2 seed in the Division III draw. The Tigers open postseason play at home against No. 12 Colonel Crawford at 6 p.m. Oct. 16.

The area’s other Division III teams will open the tournament on the road. No. 11 Bucyrus is at No. 8 Upper Sandusky, while No. 6 Wynford is at No. 5 Oak Harbor and No. 9 Crestview is at No. 7 Edison. Those sectional final matches are scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 16.

Division IV

Buckeye Central earned the top seed in the Division IV draw and took a first-round bye. The Buckettes open tournament [layagainst either No. 9 Lucas or No. 8 Plymouth at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Buckeye Central. The Big Red host the Cubs at 6 p.m. Oct. 17.

No. 7 Mansfield Christian will play at No. 3 South Central at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 19 in a sectional final. No. 10 Crestline visits No. 6 New London at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 for a sectional semifinal match.