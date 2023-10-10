LEXINGTON — Until proven otherwise, the road to the district championship runs through Lexington.

The Minutemen were selected the top seed in the Division II district tournament for the sixth straight year during Sunday’s tournament draw.

The last time Lexington wasn’t the top seed was 2017. That year Vermilion earned the top spot and Lex was No. 2.

Lexington will be aiming for its sixth straight district title. The Minutemen (9-3-1) open tournament play at home against 10th-seeded Galion (1-12-1) at 5 p.m. Oct. 16.

Also in Division II, fifth-seeded Mansfield Senior (7-8-0) will visit No. 3 Clear Fork (10-4-1) at 5 p.m. Oct. 16. No. 6 Ontario (7-5-2) hosts No. 8 Upper Sandusky at 5 p.m. Oct. 16.

Division I

Madison (10-3-1) earned the No. 10 seed and will visit No. 8 Sylvania Northview at noon Oct. 21. No. 13 Ashland (7-5-3) will host No. 14 Wapakoneta at 5 p.m. Oct. 17.

Division III

Mansfield Christian picked up the No. 2 seed in the Division III draw and took a first-round bye. The Flames (6-6-1) will host either No. 11 Crestview or No. 10 Riverdale at noon Oct. 21.

Crestview (2-10-0) visits Riverdale at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.

In the northeast district, No. 17 Loudonville 3-8-0) is at No. 12 Rootstown at 6 p.m. Oct. 16.