Kathy was born August 28, 1964 in Mansfield to Larry Dean Harter and Darlene K. Smith. She graduated from Clear Fork High School and Knox County Career Center in 1982 with a degree in Cosmetology. She furthered her education by attending North Central Technical College and graduated in 1994 where she was President of her nursing class. She was employed at Knox Community Hospital from 1994 until her time of death as an RN serving multiple roles, most recently as the Patient Advocate.

Kathy was blessed with an affable personality, always easy to get along with, but not a pushover. She homeschooled her 3 girls, which left little time for extra activities. After they transferred to high school she followed them in sports, musicals, choir and band.

She is survived by her daughters Olivia Nicole and Cody Rayburn of Ontario, Alexis Kathleen Wade and Garrett Viars of Butler, Savannah Kristine Wade of Butler and special friend Drew Lind. One granddaughter Quinn T. Rayburn, her mother Darlene Smith Lee of Bellville, her father and stepmother, Larry and Joan Harter of North Carolina. Brother Bruce and Tara Harter of Lexington, Sister Kristine Harter Wisher and Ray of Vernon, Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her step father Charles (Ted) Lee and Mother in law and best friend Mary Lou Wade, her grandparents, Lewis and Faye Harter and Russell and Kathleen Smith.

As per Kathy’s wishes, there will be no services or celebration of life. She donated her body to Ohio State for research.