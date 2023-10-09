Life is measured in seconds, minutes, hours, days and years. At 53 years old, Shelly Marie Hollar, of Ashland, Ohio passed away on October 8, 2023 after a 7 month battle with cancer.

Shelly was born on January 13, 1970 to Bernard and Sharon (Ball) Hollar in Mansfield, Ohio. As a child, she spent time with her cousins and visiting the Jefferson Township Bellville Fire Department that became another family to her. She would also dress up with her cousins for the annual Halloween parade.

Shelly attended Clear Fork High School where she was a member of the marching band and scorekeeper for the girls basketball team. She was their scorekeeper from seventh through twelfth grade and made two trips to the state tournament with the team in 1985 and 1988. She graduated in 1988 and went on to study chemistry at Bowling Green State University. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. She spent the last 26 years of her life working for Charles River Laboratories, formerly WIL Research Laboratories in Ashland, Ohio, where she excelled as a chemist in a supervisory role.

Shelly enjoyed crafting, Ohio State Women’s Basketball, traveling to Florida to visit her grandparents and aunt and uncle, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Bellville Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school and was a deacon. She was also a member of the Jefferson Township Bellville Historical Society.

Shelly was a quiet, kind hearted person who would do anything for anyone especially her family. She is survived by many family members who will deeply miss her, mother Sharon (Ball) Hollar of Bellville; aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Bernard Hollar and her grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at the Jefferson Township Bellville Fire Department from 2- 4 PM. In lieu of flowers or gifts, we invite you to make a donation to the Bernard Hollar Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of the Jefferson Township Bellville Fire Department, 470 Main Street, Bellville, OH 44813.

The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hollar family, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com to leave a message of support to the family.

