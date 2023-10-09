Patricia “Pat” K. Graham, age 70, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on October 6, 2023, in Mansfield. She was born on September 25, 1953, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Lester and Adelaide (McKeal) Miller. Pat was preceded in death by her father, mother, and two brothers, Jack and James Miller.

Most of all, Pat loved Jesus. She lived her life with a desire to share His love with others. Growing up, Pat spent a lot of time at the lakes, particularly at Gem Beach. Those times created a love for the water, making her a “feet in the sand” kind of girl. Pat’s pride and joy was her family. She loved spending time with her loved ones, Steven Tipton, her daughters, Mark & Olivia (Graham) Roberts and Jason & Abby (Graham) Hubbard, and her grandchildren, Brandon Roberts, Kristin Roberts, Bryce Hubbard, and Sarah Hubbard. She is also survived by her sister, Charles & Judith (Miller) Eidt, and sister-in-law, Becky Miller.

Pat attended Ontario High School and later pursued higher education at North Central Technical College. She worked at North Central Technical College in the admissions office for many years. Afterward, she started a craft business, where she enjoyed painting and selling her own items at craft shows alongside her parents. Later, Pat worked at Jones Potato Chips until she moved to Bellbrook, Ohio, where she opened her own gift/craft shop called Addie’s Attic.

She loved attending various events at M1 Church with her daughters and family. Pat had a love and talent for painting, always having projects around the house that she decorated. She also cherished vacations with her family to the Outer Banks, North Carolina, where she enjoyed being near the water.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, October 12th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at M1 Church, located at 1000 McPherson St., Mansfield, Ohio.

Patricia “Pat” K. Graham will be deeply missed by her loved ones and all who knew her. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Pat's family

Funeral Home: Snyder Lexington Avenue Family Owned Funeral Home

Website: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Patricia-Kay-Graham?obId=29424910#/obituaryInfo