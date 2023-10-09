Dear Editor,

The Shelby Municipal Court serves the City of Shelby and six northern townships of Richland County including Plymouth and Shiloh. Attorney Jonathon “J.C.” Elgin is without a doubt the best candidate for Shelby Municipal Court Judge on Nov. 7.

Attorney Elgin is a former assistant prosecuting attorney in Richland County. He holds a master’s degree in IT Management in addition to undergraduate and law degrees. He founded his own law firm in Shelby and is a proud Shelby Whippet.

Attorney Elgin is very capable of making fair decisions, following the letter of the law, and managing the municipal court.

Attorney Elgin is all about justice. Not only does the court hear and decide cases, the judge is also the head of probation. Sentencing and probation need to be proportionate to the offense.

Attorney Elgin believes that sentencing needs to be both rehabilitative and corrective.

Attorney Elgin is all about community service. He was President of the Shelby YMCA Board of Directors, was Chairman of the Shelby Civil Service Commission, was a Trustee of Marvin Memorial Library, and currently is a Rotarian.

Attorney Elgin is all about accountability. He will be an excellent judge and manager of the court and will appoint a new, accountable clerk of courts.

The Ohio Auditor of State has for six consecutive years (2017-2022) flagged issues with both the civil and criminal accounts of the court. The current municipal judge and clerk of courts have both failed for six years to correct the issue.

Respectfully,

Patricia Carlisle

Shelby, Ohio