Gloria Ann Lyons, age 93, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Born Gloria Ann Kelly in Blairsville, Pennsylvania, on September 17, 1930, and moved to Mansfield, Ohio, as a young girl with her parents Albert “Buck” Kelly and Madeleine (Miller) Kelly. She attended Mansfield City Schools, graduating from Mansfield Senior High School. Soon after graduation, Gloria married Richard S. Gross of Mansfield, and they had one child, Warren H. “Chip” Gross, now living near Fredericktown, Ohio, with his wife, Jan.

Gloria’s working career was spent in the retail optical business, first as an eyeglasses dispenser for Reece Optical, then as Manager of Bob Paul’s Fashion Eyewear. Both business were located in Mansfield. After a divorce, Gloria married Wilbur “Bill” Sandrus of Mansfield, and following retirement, the couple moved to Foley, Alabama, to enjoy their passion for golf.

After Sandrus passed away following 30 years of marriage, Gloria married Ken Lyons of Newark, Ohio. Lyons passed away after 10 years of marriage and Gloria returned to Mansfield to live out the last seven years of her life at Primrose Retirement Community.

Always the life of the party, Gloria made friends easily and never met a stranger.

In addition to her son, Chip (Jan) Gross, she leaves behind two grandchildren, Andrew (Summer) Gross of Loganville, GA, and Peter (Heather) Gross of West Chester, OH; seven great-grandchildren; as well as step children, Laura (Bob) Lind of Hudson, NH, Terry Lyons of Heath, OH, and Diane Cochran of Lancaster, OH.

There will be no services. Donations may be made to Ohio Parkinson Foundation Northeast Region, PO Box 31907, Independence, Ohio 44131.

