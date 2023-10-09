Gary Allan Burrer, age 80, passed away Thursday, October 5, 2023 peacefully at his home in Shelby surrounded by his loving family.

Born October 28, 1942 in Shelby to Paul and Maryetta (Lysinger) Burrer, he had been a lifelong area resident. A 1961 graduate of Shelby High School, Gary was employed with PPG in Crestline, Ohio for 41 years until his retirement 2002.

Gary was a former member of the Eagles in Crestline, Shelby JC’s, and the Galion Moose. He enjoyed recycling, working in his yard, and traveling. Gary was a generous person. He always had great jokes and loved to make people laugh. Gary lived life to the fullest and always had fun with whatever he was doing.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Shirley (Mitchell) Burrer, whom he wed July 10, 1965; children Sherry and Kevin Burrer; granddaughter, Summer Burrer; two brothers-in-law Larry Mitchell of Hawaii, Jim (Sheri) Mitchell of Shelby, Ohio; one sister-in-law Betty (Falk) Breitmann of Augusta, Georgia; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, June Kanig and Doris Ritter.

A visitation will be held from the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. Funeral Services will not be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lowe-Volk Nature Center at 2401 OH-598, Crestline, OH 44827 and the Humane Society of Richland County at 3025 Park Ave W, Ontario, OH 44906.

