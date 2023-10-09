BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork Valley Education Association is sponsoring Meet the Candidates Night with the four contenders for the Clear Fork board of education.

Carl Gonzalez and Ryan Knuckles are running to retain their seats while Terry McDermott and Troy Tingley hope to serve the upcoming terms.

The event will take place October 16 at 6 p.m. at the Clear Fork Alliance Church Outreach Center, 1008 State Route 97 in Bellville.

Questions will be selected before the event. There will be no public forum that evening. If you would like to submit a question for consideration, please email it to cfvalleyinput@gmail.com by Oct. 13. Submissions will be anonymous unless requested otherwise and questions will be limited based on time. Everyone is welcome to attend this important community event.