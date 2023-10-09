GALION – Brandt Road West will close to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 16, for a construction project. The roadway, from State Route 598 to Keller Drive, will be widened and a left turn lane will be added.

Traffic on State Route 598 will be unable to turn west onto Brandt Road. Eastbound traffic on Brandt will be detoured to Biddle Road.

Guests at the Sleep Inn must use the drive located north of the hotel for access.

Brandt Road will be fully closed until the stone base is installed. At that point, the road will reopen on weekends. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete by late November.