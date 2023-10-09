Benjamin Bleidorn-Piper, 43, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Benjamin was born on August 22, 1980 in Mattoon, Illinois. A lifelong military man, Benjamin was an infantryman in the United States Army. He enlisted in the 10th Mountain Division from Fort Drum, New York. During his service in the US Army, Benjamin was deployed to South Korea and Afghanistan. His military service was featured in the novel, “Landigal” by James Christ. Benjamin retired after being wounded in combat, receiving the Bronze Star With Valor and Purple Heart for his courageous sacrifice he made for his country. A man of honor, Benjamin was a mentor to many. In his spare time, Benjamin enjoyed shooting, was a lifetime weight lifter, taking long walks and he loved his caring for his dogs.

Benjamin is survived by his wife whom he married on December 29, 2016, Sarah (Okuley) Bleidorn; his children, Madelina and Samuel Bleidorn; his siblings, Teresa (Doug) Davis, Frankie (Rob) Szytz, Erin (Rob) Mason, Billy Bleidorn, Mark Bleidorn, and Tim (Kelley) Bleidorn; his in-laws, Jacob and Deborah Okuley; and many beloved family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Francis Ann Bleidorn; his grandparents, Gill (Marie) Bleidorn and Bill (Jean) Piper; and a sister, Burkie Piper.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Oakland Cemetery in Shelby, Ohio. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the family.

