PLYMOUTH – Village of Plymouth residents will decide Nov. 7 whether to renew a property tax levy, originally passed more than 20 years ago.

The five-year, 0.5-mill levy would support the operation and maintenance of the Village Fire Department, if passed.

Fire levy renewal

According to Village of Plymouth Fiscal Officer DiAnn Jamerson, the levy generates about $11,000 each year.

Property owners currently pay about $12.62 annually for each $100,000 of appraised property value. As a renewal, it will not cost property owners additional money.

“It (renewal) helps keep the levy at its current revenue levels,” Jamerson said. “They (fire department) rely on this to maintain their current level of operations.”

Jamerson said generated levy funds provide for the fire department’s operation, maintenance, turnout gear, and help put volunteers through schooling.

A failed renewal would force the village to revisit their budget to see what they could afford, she said.

“We’d have to actively seek more (firefighter) training grants,” Jamerson said. “Which we do every year, but we don’t always get a lot.”

Chart: How levies would impact village taxes

The chart above was created by Fiscal Officer DiAnn Jamerson to help visualize how each levy would impact village property owners.

Parks and recreation additional levy

Village voters will also determine the fate of an additional property tax levy for the purpose of parks and recreation.

The five-year, 1-mill levy would help fund the village swimming pool, Jamerson said.

A proposed additional property tax levy, for the purpose of parks and recreation, would help fund the village swimming pool operations. (Photo courtesy of the Village of Plymouth)

“No pool makes money,” she said. “But right now, money from the general fund has been supplementing the park budget funds.”

If passed, it would cost property owners $35 in new tax annually per each $100,000 of county appraised property value, Jamerson said, and would generate about $23,000 each year.

Operating expenses typically range between $25,000 to $30,000 for the pool each year, she said.

“We had a very good year this year,” Jamerson said. “But, if we don’t pass this (levy), we’ll have to continue transferring money from the general fund.”

Added benefits

Additionally, while generating funds for the pool, the levy would also provide relief for the general fund.

Those funds may benefit other areas such as building maintenance and streets, she said.

“This levy would free up money for other areas to be worked on,” Jamerson said. “It could help with maintenance for things like buildings and streets.”

Read more 2023 Richland Source election preview stories at this link.