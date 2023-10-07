MANSFIELD — The ClearVent USA team aims to leave each home cleaner than it was when they arrived.

Owner Matt Mecurio said at his ribbon cutting on Friday that the air duct cleaning specialists are careful to protect their customers’ homes from damage.

“We try to make sure that the equipment is extremely clean that we’re bringing into your house,” he said. “We’re careful to keep things from being scratched or damaged.”

Mecurio bought ClearVent USA, formerly located in Ashland, last year and relocated it to 262 Park Ave. East in Mansfield. The business offers air duct cleaning for residential, commercial and industrial clients.

ClearVent is a certified member of the National Air Duct Cleaners Association and serves customers within a 90-minute drive of Mansfield.

Mecurio said cleaning air ducts regularly will decrease house fire risk, improve indoor air quality and HVAC efficiency.

“We take before and after photos, and use videos to assure customers they have a clean environment after our work,” he said.

ClearVent has earned a Housecall Pro SuperPro designation due to its customer service and competitive pricing.

Call 419-281-4505 for a price estimate or visit clearventusa.com for more information.

PL Rentals offering home improvement tool rentals

The Park Avenue business is also home to Detailed Auto Spa and PL Rentals.

Customers can call 419-571-4348 for automotive detailing and 419-989-7764 for PL Rentals.

Park Little opened PL Rentals in August, offering rentals for ladders, pressure washers, carpet cleaners, utility trailers and more. He said he also wants to build his inventory of heavy equipment for landscaping and construction.

Little worked as a toolmaker at Mansfield Graphics before opening his own business.

“Our inventory is kind of limited right now, but I’m keeping track of the equipment requests,” Little said. “Our number one goal is to provide quality products for people to finish their home projects or whatever else they need tools for.”

The business also offers delivery to a customer’s door for smaller items. PL Rentals has prices listed online and offers a 10% discount for members of the military and first responders.