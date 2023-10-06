MANSFIELD — The Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund has helped Richland County residents before and during cancer battles.

On Wednesday night, the nonprofit also helped celebrate women who have overcome their battles with breast cancer.

Dinner tables at Dan Lew Exchange had centerpieces displaying the survivor’s name, information about the Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund and information about the business sponsor of that table.

Each survivor also chose a motivational quote that helped them during their fight through cancer.

Rhonda Breit, chair of the Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund, said the $500 table sponsorships went toward dinner for a breast cancer survivor and five supporters of her fight.

Other funds went toward the Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund.

“Our table host came from a variety of places — Pat Kracker people, friends of donors and sponsors,” she said. “It was invitation-only this year, but if we can expand it, we will.”

A total of 25 breast cancer survivors were at the dinner, though not all were table hosts. Breit estimated there were more than 100 guests in the Kobacker Room on Wednesday evening.

“I think Dan and Jay from Dan Lew Exchange have done this for other charitable groups, so we were very excited when they asked us if we were interested,” she said.

“We’re so grateful for what the DLX team and all our board members and volunteers have done for the dinner. It’s a great partnership, and we want to continue this in the coming years.”

Breit was the featured speaker at the event, discussing her personal experience with breast cancer and celebrating the strength of everyone in the room for beating cancer.

Breit’s chosen motivational quote was, “You never know how strong you are until you have to be.”

She thanked medical providers in the community for helping Richland County patients through diagnosis and treatment.

Dave Kracker, founder of the Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund, said this is the first survivors’ dinner he remembers the charity hosting.

“Some other groups have hosted fundraisers for us or picnics and things like that, but this is beyond what I imagined,” he said.

Kracker founded the charity in 1996 in memory of his wife, Pat Kracker.

“I wanted to set up a fund for people who couldn’t afford to get a mammogram,” he said. “That was really my only goal. But now it’s grown in the community and so many people support us that we can afford to do much more than that.”

The charity pays for mammograms, wigs and transportation for residents in and around Richland County. On a case-by-case basis, it also helps those affected by breast cancer pay for living expenses if their treatment interferes with their ability to work.

The Survivor Celebration dinner also paid respect to those who died from breast cancer, including Mansfielder Kelley Litzinger, who died in 2020.

“Kelly passed away a few years ago, but she was a tireless fundraiser for the Pat Kracker fund for 20-plus years,” Breit said. “We are so grateful to her and her family for representing her.”

The quote displayed on Litzinger’s table was from Cassie Mateo saying, “I never saw what bravery was until I saw it in my mom fighting cancer.”

To read other local stories of women who have survived breast cancer, visit helpmepat.org.