MANSFIELD – The North Central State College Foundation awarded the 2023 Alumnus of the Year Award to Dr. Ricky Branham during the annual Scholarship Luncheon, which was held at the Kehoe Center in Shelby on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Each year, a North Central State College alumnus is chosen who demonstrates growth and excellence in their business or profession.

North Central State College Foundation Vice President Chris Copper expressed her graditude towards those who help better our students’ lives with their support.

“Our students are the heart and soul of N.C. State College and the driver of everything we do,” she says.

Branham is a Willard native. As one of eight children, college didn’t seem like an option, but he never let go of his dream to go to school.

Branham graduated from North Central in 2004 with an associate degree in registered nursing.

“I am the first to graduate on both sides of my family and this has positively changed my life,” Branham says.

He received an Academic Dean Scholarship from North Central State College, which provided support to pursue his education.

After earning his associate degree, he furthered his education at Malone University in Canton, by earning his Minister’s Ordination from the School of Ministry, his bachelor’s degree in organizational management, and his master’s degree in business administration (MBA).

Branham worked for several years as a registered nurse for Willard City Schools and Mercy Health in Willard.

“North Central State College taught me what it means to be an advocate as a nurse for my patients,” Branham says. “I also consider myself an advocate for NCSC. I support the college by encouraging potential students of all ages to seriously consider North Central.

“The faculty, facilities, and opportunities that I have been offered are second to none.”

Since graduating from North Central, Branham received his doctoral degree and serves as a television minister, interdenominational evangelist, senior pastor, and author.

Ricky Branham Ministries (RBM) has recently expanded to many networks across the United States and continues to grow nationally and internationally.

He is also the senior pastor of a nondenominational church, Ripley Chapel in Willard where he continues to serve and preach when he is not traveling.

Branham resides in Willard with his wife, Victoria, and their three children.