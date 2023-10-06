MANSFIELED – Richland Public Health’s Fall Hike for Health is Saturday, Oct. 14, at Malabar Farm State Park, 4050 Bromfield Rd., Lucas. Enjoy the beauty of Ohio’s fall colors with hikes through the woods from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hikes are self-guided with suggested start times by 11 a.m.

All hikers are encouraged to check in at the Visitor’s Center at Malabar Farm before starting their hikes.

There will be maps of the walking trails, Bug Bags to protect from mosquitoes and ticks, and snacks and bottled water for before and after the hike.

Hiking is promoted as a healthy form of exercise by Richland Public Health. The Oct. 16 hike will be held rain or shine, participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather.

Sturdy hiking boots are recommended as the trail conditions may be somewhat slippery.

For more information about “Hike for Health” call 419-774-3542.