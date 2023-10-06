Jason A. Baker, 48, of Mansfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Saturday, September 30, 2023, as a result of an auto accident that also claimed the life of his little canine buddy, Rocky.

Jason was born on April 26, 1975, in Rutland, Vermont. He was the son of Jeff and Belinda Reed. Jason had an incredible positive attitude. He loved the Lord and was loved by everyone who knew him. He was mechanically gifted and could fix anything. On one occasion, he brought home pieces of a motorcycle that were literally in a basket, and resurrected it, making it look brand new. Jason saw beauty in what most people called junk, repairing it, and making it look brand new again.

He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Belinda Reed of Mansfield and Arthur Baker of Vermont; siblings, Michael, Brandon, Nicole, and Alainah all of Mansfield, and Jeremy of North Carolina; nephew, Macklin; and grandfather, Russell Reed.

Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Lorraine Spencer; and grandmother, Carol Reed.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Woodville Grace Brethren Church, 580 Woodville Road, Mansfield, Ohio, with Pastor Gene Witzky officiating.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com

Funeral Home: Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.

Website: www.wernergompf.com