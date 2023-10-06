APPLE CREEK — Hillsdale’s Jack Fickes scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 9:44 remaining to lift the Falcons over a surprisingly stubborn Waynedale outfit 28-21 in a Wayne County Athletic League clash.

The victory lifts the Falcons to a 6-2 record and a 3-2 league mark, while continuing the team’s quest for a playoff spot.

Hillsdale began the game with a bang, when Brady Heller returned an interception 84 yards for a score barely three minutes into the contest.

But the Golden Bears tied the contest in the second quarter when Cole Lewis tossed a 38-yard TD pass to Jaden Zuercher.

Owen Sloan’s 1-yard touchdown blast put Hillsdale on top 14-7.

That started the see-saw affair.

Back came Waynedale to tie it when Lewis and Zuercher connected again, this time on a 60-yard TD strike with 4:47 showing in the half.

The Golden Bears took a 21-14 lead into intermission after Kolten Miller ripped off an 80-yard pick-six in the final minute of the half.

Despite that momentum changer, Hillsdale hung tough, and its stout defense didn’t allow another point.

The Falcons’ offense knotted the affair at 21-21 when Fickes barged into the end zone from three yards out with just 49 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

That set up the fourth-period sequence that finished the scoring.

Hillsdale had a whopping 297 to 37 advantage in rushing yards. Sloan churned out 165 yards rushing and Fickes added another 108.

Waynedale got the better of it in passing stats. Lewis completed 13-of-22 passes for 195 yards and Zuercher compiled 150 yards receiving.

The Falcons completed just 1-of-9 passes for 5 yards and suffered two interceptions.

Hillsdale is at Northwestern next week.

The Golden Bears are now 1-7, 1-4, and travel to Chippewa on Friday.