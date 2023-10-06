Elizabeth C. Allwine, age 87, died Thursday, October 5, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Mansfield surrounded by her loving family.

Born July 25, 1936, in Shelby to Joseph and Isabel (Riepenhoff) Reber she had been a Shelby resident for the majority of her life. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School. She was formerly employed with Remmington Rand and Shelby Spring Hinge Company. She also owned and managed rental properties in Shelby and the surrounding areas for many years.

Elizabeth was a member of the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, former member of Altar and Rosary Society and daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed working on crafts and sewing, as well as spending time with her family.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Victoria and Gerry Drake of Mansfield; three sons and daughters-in-law, David and Anne Marie Allwine of Alton, NH; Tim and Coleen Allwine of Olympia, WA; Alan and Martha Allwine of Ontario; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Drake, Dawson, Dylan, Lindsay, David, Tyler, Megan Allwine, and four great grandsons Michael, Brayden and Braxton Drake, Davis Allwine; one great granddaughter Evie Allwine; sister, Louise Kapala of Canal Fulton, OH; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Allwine; one brother Leo Reber; sisters, Jane Moon, Doris Andrews, Mae Coovert and infant brother Donnie Reber.

Funeral mass will be celebrated at the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 11, 2023. Father Chris Mileski will officiate with interment being held in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

