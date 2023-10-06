NORTH ROBINSON — Connor McMichael’s second touchdown catch of the night was the game-winner in Colonel Crawford’s thrilling, 37-34 win over Wynford in a Northern 10 game.

McMichael began the game with a 30-yard TD pass from Trevor Vogt for a 6-0 C.C. lead.

But Wynford took a 7-6 edge heading to the second period when

Kaidan Blair burst 26 yards for a score.

The second quarter was a wild affair with both teams scoring multiple touchdowns and the Eagles owning a 23-19 edge at intermission.

Each squad swapped third-quarter scores and it was 30-27 Colonel Crawford heading to the final 12 minutes.

The Eagles are now 7-1 overall, 4-1 in the N10 heading into next week’s game at Mohawk.

The Royals fall to 4-4, 3-2, and will host Seneca East on Friday night.