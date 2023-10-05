Marlin C. Cole, age 90, resident of Shelby died Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at OhioHealth Shelby surrounded by his loving family.

Born September 21, 1933 in Shelby to Arthur Leroy and Anita he had been a lifelong area resident. A 1951 graduate of Shelby High School, he had been employed with IBM for over 35 years and retired in 1991. He was a computer systems engineer and had attended the electrical engineering program at the Ohio State University Columbus in 1955. Mr. Cole was a member of the First Christian Church in Shelby, the Shelby Country Club, and the Euchre Club. Marlin enjoyed many activities including golf, tennis, racket ball, bowling, and playing basketball at the YMCA. He was an Ohio State sports fan and always cheered on the Buckeyes. Marlin was meticulous about caring for his yard and always had the most perfect lawn.

Survivors include his four children, Rob Cole of Shelby; Tracey Cole of Perrysburg, OH, Tim Cole of Whitehouse, OH; Andy Cole of Shelby; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley, Jordan, Amber, Ashley, Cody and Kylie; eleven great-grandchildren, Carter, Autumn, Landon, McKenna, Jameson, Alice, Lydia, Piper, Aria, Amelia, and Hailey; as well as many other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Marlin was preceded in death by his wife, Edna (Workman) Cole in 2002, whom he married June 19, 1955; and siblings, Clarence Cole, Mariam Scott, Forest Cole, Agnes Crowe, and Howard Cole.

Visitation will be held at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory on Monday, October 9, 2023, from 5:00 PM-6:30 PM.

A Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Pastor James Robinson will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 or the Shelby Helpline at 29 1/2 Walnut Street Shelby, Ohio 44875.

Online condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com

