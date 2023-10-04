Paul R. Theaker passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 30, 2023 after an extended battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 78.

On June 13, 1945, in Mansfield, Ohio, Paul was born to parents Richard P. and Betty (Pearce) Theaker. After graduating as salutatorian from Lexington High School in 1963, Paul went on to earn both his Bachelor’s degree in Biology and his Master’s degree in Plant Pathology from The Ohio State University before enlisting in the United States Army during the Vietnam war.

Paul remained a single and independent man for most of his life, that is until he met the love of his life Jean Picklesimer upon her transfer to the Mansfield Ohio Bureau of Employment Services office- however, like a true gentleman, it was not until after Paul retired that he finally asked permission to call her sometime. On February 18, 2011, in the presence of close family members and friends, Jean and Paul were married at the Oakland Lutheran Church in Mansfield, Ohio. Together they shared twelve wonderful years of marriage as well as countless memories.

Placing him on the path to earn his Master’s degree, Paul was presented an opportunity in the field of research. From 1967-1968 he spent time in Antarctica researching lichen formations in the area. For his efforts, and to his surprise, Paul was later awarded the honor of having a local mountain named after him- Mt. Theaker. Paul also worked at the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services, where he worked for 30 years until retiring in December of 2001.

In his spare time, he took pleasure gardening, coin collecting, boxing at the Friendly House and at Micky Scodova’s, spending time with friends, and running marathons. Paul participated in numerous 5Ks, five marathons, and even qualified for both the New York and Boston Marathons. But above all, Paul cherished his time spent with family and friends, helping them, and investing in them as much as possible.

He is survived by his loving wife Jean Theaker, siblings Nancy Fletcher, Kathy (Keith) Welch, Brian (Laura) Theaker, and Terry (Brittany) Theaker, step-children Laura (Joe) Mangas, Scott (Corisa) Montgomery, and Brian (Maranda) Montgomery, step-grandchildren Daulton Mangas, McKenzie Montgomery, Wyatt Montgomery, Emma Montgomery, and William Montgomery, father-in-law Everett Picklesimer, sister and brother-in-law Janice (Sol) Greear, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother David Theaker, both sets of grandparents, mother-in-law Margaret (Tackett) Picklesimer, and brother-in-law Bill Fletcher.

The Theaker family will receive friends on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lexington Snyder Funeral Home where a memorial service honoring Paul’s life will begin immediately at 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions in his honor can be made to The Good Shepherd Nursing Home or to Pathways Hospice.

