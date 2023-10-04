ONTARIO — Ontario Local Schools’ Academic Boosters have announced their Masquerade Scholarship Ball will take place on Friday, Oct. 27.

This enchanting masquerade ball will be held amidst the stunning backdrop of Kingwood Center Gardens, promising an evening of elegance, entertainment, and philanthropy.

The Scholarship Ball will be a highlight of the Ontario community’s social calendar, and it promises to be an extraordinary affair.

Attendees can expect a night filled with masked mystique and musical delights, as the renowned local band, CONNE, takes center stage to provide a memorable musical experience from 6 to 10 p.m.

Tickets for this unforgettable evening are priced at $75 per person and include a delectable assortment of appetizers, a sumptuous dinner, mouthwatering desserts, and more. Guests are encouraged to dress in their finest attire, with masks adding an air of intrigue to the evening’s festivities.

Beyond the allure of the masquerade theme and captivating music, the Scholarship Ball carries a deeper purpose.

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the educational aspirations of Ontario’s youth. These funds will be allocated towards scholarships for graduating senior students, helping them achieve their dreams of higher education.

Furthermore, the Scholarship Ball will recognize and celebrate the academic achievements of students in grades 3 through 12 at Stingel Elementary, Ontario Middle School, and Ontario High School.

By doing so, the Ontario Local Schools’ Academic Boosters aim to inspire and uplift the next generation of scholars.

The last day to purchase tickets for this extraordinary event is Friday, Oct. 13. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this memorable evening of elegance and giving.

For ticket information and event details, please visit Ontario Masquerade Scholarship Ball Tickets.

Join us on Oct. 27 for a night to remember, as we come together to support education and celebrate academic excellence in Ontario.