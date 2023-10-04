BUTLER: Margaret Ann “Marty” Rinehart, 83, of Butler, passed away Tuesday morning, October 3, 2023.

The daughter of George W. and Eileen M. (Burrer) Johnson, Margaret was born November 8, 1939 in Shelby.

For many years, Marty managed Burgess Dry Cleaning. She had also worked as a Tupperware sales consultant, worked in the credit department at JC Penny’s, and in the summer months assisted clients in picking strawberries at Hickerson’s Strawberry Farm in Bellville.

Marty was artistic and creative. She enjoyed painting and was a fiber artist as well. She quilted, even up to a few weeks ago. She was a member of the Malabar Farm Spinning and Weaving Guild.

Marty loved to travel. Much of her excursions were out west. Marty white water rafted the Colorado River, and vacationed numerous times in Alaska and British Columbia.

She was Past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star. She volunteered for the Richland County Genealogical Society and was a certified 1st families of Ohio (her ancestors were recorded as one of the first to settle Ohio).

She had also served in the Mansfield Fireman’s Auxiliary.

Outgoing and energetic, Marty never met a stranger.

She is survived by her daughter Michelle (David) Whisler and son Michael (Jill) Hunter and step son Kent Rinehart; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother Paul (Diane) Johnson.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Cloyd Rinehart; step son Wesley Rinehart, stepdaughter Kathy Rinehart; and daughter-in-law Mary Rinehart.

A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. in the Bellville-Butler Snyder Funeral Home where Ruth Chapter will hold and Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m. Marty’s memorial service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home where friends may visit the hour prior, from 1 pm-2 pm. Burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marty’s memory may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio.

