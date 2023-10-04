Catharine Jo Taffner, age 56, passed away in her home in Mansfield on September 30th, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Ken D. Taffner, her children, Tyler K. Taffner and Tori N. Taffner, and her siblings, Jennifer A. Cowing (Herbert) and Daniel W. Herbert. She was preceded by her mother, Pricilla Whitcomb Herbert, and father, Jay Stuart Herbert.

Cathy lived an adventure filled life with her husband, children, mom and siblings. In keeping with her nature, the family will have a private bereavement. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to The Mansfield Domestic Violence Shelter.

Herlihy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

