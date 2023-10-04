ONTARIO – To prioritize the health and wellness of our community, the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., in collaboration with Third Street Family Health Services, is happy to host “Wellness Wednesday.”

The event will be at 2131 Park Avenue West, Hawkins Conference Center, in Ontario, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The topic for the day will be The Importance of Medicare Open Enrollment. Victoria Hicks from the Area Agency on Aging will speak about the importance of selecting your Medicare Health Insurance Coverage for 2024. Open enrollment begins Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

Carefully evaluating Medicare options is imperative during this time because plans may have different benefits, out-of-pocket costs, covered prescription drugs, in-network physicians, and premiums each year. Medicare will release 2024 plan information on Oct. 1 at medicare.gov.

Hicks will give insight on Medicare and answer questions. For additional information about the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program, individuals may call 800 686-1578. Black Belt Pro Fitness will also be at the event to present a martial art mini lesson.

Flu vaccinations will be available on Oct. 11. You must call to reserve a time slot. Your insurance card and photo I.D. are required. It is recommended you arrive 10 minutes before your appointment.

Future dates for Wellness Wednesdays include Nov. 8 and Dec. 13. (Dates and times are subject to change). Gift card incentives in the amount of $50 will be given to those who get vaccinated and fill out a survey.

For more information and to stay updated on the upcoming Wellness Wednesdays events, visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/aaa5ohio/, or contact Taylor Smith at 567-247-6477 or tfnsmith@aaa5ohio.org.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.