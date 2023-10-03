MANSFIELD — Organizers are encouraging the Mansfield-area public to join Many Shades of Pink in celebrating breast cancer survivors and promoting early detection as part of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Many Shades of Pink (MSOP) Breast Cancer Awareness organization, was established in 2014, by breast cancer survivor, Wahnita Johnson, and represents all races and stages of breast cancer.

Survivorship is a unique and ongoing journey that is different for every woman. From diagnosis, to treatment, surgery, complications and rehabilitation, the fight against breast cancer is different for everyone.

Many Shades of Pink wants all survivors to live a healthy and cancer-free life.

The Many Shades of Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Celebration will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Friendly House, 380 S. Mulberry St., Mansfield, Ohio.

There will be a complimentary soup and salad luncheon and will feature the melodic harmonies of the McCruter Family. This event is free and open to the public.

The keynote speaker will be Mansfield native, Chris Hahn, SAG/Actor, former WWE/WWF wrestler, and personal trainer. Hahn will share his inspirational story of hope and resilience.

Also speaking will be Dr. Blessing Nollah, the Medical Director from Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center in Mansfield, Laurie Hamrick, Case Manager, from Catholic Charities, Pam Warner from OhioHealth and Rhonda Breit, Chairman, of the Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund.

The mission of MSOP is to empower, inspire and help women and those affected by breast cancer through education, early detection, and support programs.

This event is brought to you by MSOP Founder/Chairperson, Wahnita Johnson, the Cleveland Clinic Mansfield Cancer Center, and We ACT.

For more information contact Wahnita Johnson and Angel Singleton at 419-610-6915.