BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus-area community will discover a magical experience at the Bucyrus Little Theatre next month when traveling magician J.D. McKee takes the stage to dazzle audiences with his show, “Magically Ordinary.”

The performance will take place at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at Bucyrus Little Theatre, located at 130 Songer St., Bucyrus, Ohio, 44820. Tickets will be $15 for adults and $10 for children and can be purchased at www.bucyruslittletheatre.com.

Ordinary is the new extraordinary

Welcome to a world where magic is real and the ordinary becomes extraordinary.

Most of us know someone like J.D., some who seems simple but can actually teach us some important lessons about life while making us laugh.

Magically Ordinary follows the misadventures of J.D. McKee on the opening night of his new “magic” repair shop.

“I am so excited to be partnering with the Bucyrus Little Theatre to bring ‘Magically Ordinary’ to Bucyrus,” said Matt Neely, the show’s creator and featured magician. “I love magic and I love the theatre so I am so excited to get to share that love with the audience.”

Attendees can win Fantasma Magic sets

Attendees will have an opportunity to enter a raffle to win their own “Fantasma Magic” set.

Those interested in entering the raffle will have the opportunity upon arriving at Bucyrus Little Theatre on Nov. 12.

The winner of the Fantasma Magic set will be announced during the show.

Every Fantasma Magic set comes with an illustrated step-by-step instruction booklet to teach aspiring magicians the best in professional magic tricks.

Make things disappear into thin air, defy logic and reason, and accomplish the seemingly impossible.

As the only set endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Magicians, the Fantasma Magic set provides everything necessary to make magic come alive.

For more information about “Magically Ordinary,” contact the Bucyrus Little Theatre at 419-562-0731 or click here to send a secure message.

About Bucyrus Little Theatre

Founded in 1951, the Bucyrus Little Theatre exists to provide cultural enrichment, education, and entertainment to Bucyrus and the surrounding communities.

Located at 130 Songer Avenue in Bucyrus, Bucyrus Little Theatre presents four regular season performances and a range of other activities for community members. To learn more about Bucyrus Little Theatre, including upcoming performances, audition opportunities and how to get involved, visit https://www.bucyruslittletheatre.com.