Debra Cornell, 65, of Ontario Ohio passed away on October 1, 2023 at home surrounded by her family following a seven-month battle with cancer.

On January 28, 1958 she was born in Ohio Valley General Hospital in McKees Rock, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Jacob C Gross and Bernice M. (Miller) Gross. On January 8, 2020 she married Terry P Cornell at the Meadow Park Church in Columbus Ohio and together they shared almost 24 years together.

Deb had worked for many years for Clinique as a beauty consultant and also did some substitute teaching along with being a homemaker. Deb regularly attended Avenue Church of Ontario, where she enjoyed teaching the youth and also helped lead a community small group. Deb grew up in Butler Pennsylvania, but lived in and worked most of her adult life in Ohio. She enjoyed traveling the United States with her husband Terry, along with taking walks and Deb especially enjoyed beach vacations. She enjoyed doing daily crossword puzzles and putting together jigsaw puzzles, coloring in her adult coloring books. Her favorite activity was spending time with the Family and grandsons. She was was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she earned her Bachelors Degree in social services in 1980.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Cornell; son, Cory and daughter-in-law, Joanna Grist; stepsons, Christopher Cornell and Jason Cornell; step daughters, Angela Cornell and Ashley Lindsay and her husband Joshua Lindsay. Deb has four grandsons Jaden Lindsey, Cohen Lindsey, Gavin Cornell and Xander Pappas. Debra is also survived by her three cousins Joan Cox of London Ohio , Pam Debaldo and Carol Whalen from Pennsylvania.

A celebration of Debra’s life will be held at 2:00 PM at the Avenue Church, 1756 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Oh. Family and friends may call from 1:00-2:00 PM.

Pastor Liz Hultz will officiate.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: www.ohiocremation.org