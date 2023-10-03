PLYMOUTH – Voters in the Village of Plymouth will determine the fate of two seats on village council Nov. 7, as well as elect one of two candidates running for mayor.

Current councilmembers Matthew Patrick and Susan Moore are up for re-election. Both are running to retain their seats, alongside newcomer Dwayne Cassidy.

Both of the open seats would commence on Jan. 1, 2024 and end on Dec. 31, 2027.

Current Plymouth Mayor Cassaundra Fryman is seeking re-election, and will complete her first-term on Dec. 31, 2023. Fryman began her current term Jan. 1, 2020.

Running against Fryman is first-time candidate Shane McClary.

The elected candidate’s term would commence on Jan. 1, 2024 and end on Dec. 31, 2027.

Richland Source contacted both mayoral candidates, as well as those running for village council, to ask about their backgrounds and motivations for seeking election.

Village Council Candidates

Dwayne Cassidy

Dwayne Cassidy, 61, resides at 23 W. High Street in Plymouth.

A father of two children and grandfather of four, Cassidy recently retired from Stanley Black & Decker, and now works part-time at the Sharpnack vehicle dealership in Willard.

When asked why he’s seeking a third election to council, Cassidy said he feels there are several issues in the village, also within council, that he’d like to help correct.

“I cannot help effect change by just complaining about the issues,” he said. “I have no agenda other than having the Village of Plymouth’s best interests in mind.”

Cassidy possesses an associate and bachelor’s degree in business administration, which he completed through Mount Vernon Nazarene University and North Central State College in 2012.

“I have worked in that (business) environment for many years,” he said. “I have had to deal with budgets and other issues in the business world.”

Areas of concern

Infrastructure repairs are an area of concern for Cassidy, who said he’d like to help council find ways to secure funding for future projects.

“The roads are in poor condition,” he said. “We need to continue looking for grants and other ways to get the money.”

Additionally, a lack of taxable income for the village and the power struggle between council members are issues that Cassidy said encouraged him to seek election.

“It seems that the council has members with personal agendas,” he said. “Council should only have the best intentions for the village in mind.”

Susan Moore

Susan Root Moore, 73, resides at 320 Willow Dr. in Plymouth.

A 1968 graduate of Plymouth High School, Moore is a retired English teacher of 40 years.

She possesses a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Penn State University, as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Cincinnati.

Susan Moore will seek re-election to a second term on village council. (Photo from Village of Plymouth website.)

Moore will finish her first term as a member of the Plymouth Village Council Dec. 31, 2023.

This experience will help her be a more effective councilmember if elected to a second term, she said.

Reasons for running

“I’m seeking re-election to council because I want to give back to the community that has helped to shape me,” Moore said. “I want to help support projects that improve the quality of life for our community.”

A Plymouth native, Moore has been involved in several community groups such as: the Plymouth Area Museum, Plymouth Improvement Committee, Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Plymouth Bicentennial Planning Committee.

Additionally, Moore and her husband operated The Advertiser, a newspaper publisher in Seneca County, for several years in the late 1990s and early 2000s, she said.

Moore said the village’s infrastructure and economic development are two areas she’d like to help improve if re-elected.

“We are trying to play catch-up after years in which many infrastructure issues were neglected,” she said. “The village’s infrastructure is a priority for all of us on council.”

Bringing life back to downtown Plymouth is another priority for Moore.

“I want to see our downtown thrive,” she said. “Like other small towns in Ohio, that have been brought back to life through grants, donations, and the hard work of dedicated citizens.”

Proud of work during first term

Moore is proud of the accomplishments she’s been a part of during her first term on council, such as the replacement of storm sewers and curbs, as well as the repaving of West Broadway.

Others include upgrading the entrance to Mary Fate Park, with crosswalks, the addition of sidewalks reaching Plymouth High School, community pool upgrades, and Mary Fate Park improvements.

“I believe in building relationships – with one another; with members of the community and with our village employees so that we can truly represent the best interests of the community,” she said.

Matthew Patrick

Matthew Patrick, 60, resides at 209 Plymouth St. in Plymouth.

A 1981 graduate of New London High School, Patrick is seeking re-election to his current seat on village council, which will end Dec. 31.

Patrick said he’s proud of the projects he’s been involved with throughout his current term, and is seeking re-election to continue working on projects that haven’t been finished yet, he said.

Matthew Patrick will seek re-election to a second village council term in November. (Photo from Village of Plymouth website.)

“I’m just trying to be a part of the solution, not a part of the problem,” he said. “I just feel that I have something to give the village.”

Addressing village streets

When asked about issues facing the village, Patrick said one of his main goals is to make sure the village’s streets continue to be addressed and improved through projects.

“I would like to see us at least try to resurface one to two streets per year,” he said. “I want to use the taxpayers money wisely.”

Patrick said that his willingness to listen and communicate with residents of the village is an important responsibility when it comes to serving as a councilmember.

“It’s my responsibility to bring it (community concerns) to council,” he said. “I want to know what we can do for the people in the Village of Plymouth, not what we can take away from them.”

If re-elected, Patrick said he’ll continue working to make Plymouth an attractive and suitable place for people to raise their families.

Creating outdoor areas for children

Furthermore, he said it is important to continue seeking ways to create more places for children in the village to hangout and be active outdoors.

Patrick was actively involved in improvements made to the community pool, and is currently helping the village seek a grant for a new basketball court.

“There’s still a lot more I’d like to see done in this village,” he said. “I really like the community and I want to try to be involved in what goes on in the community.”

Mayoral Candidates

Cassaundra Fryman

Cassaundra Fryman, 37, resides at 92 Sandusky St. in Plymouth.

Graduating from Willard High School in 2004, Fryman will complete her current term as mayor on Dec. 31.

Fryman said her commitment to the village and its residents has inspired her to seek re-election.

“Over the past term, we’ve made significant progress in areas such as infrastructure development, financial stability, and long-term strategy,” she said. “However, I feel there is still work to be done to ensure our village continues to improve and thrive.”

Current Village of Plymouth Mayor Cassaundra Fryman will seek re-election in November.

More work to be done

Continuity in local leadership can be very beneficial for small villages like Plymouth, Fryman said.

“It allows for consistent implementation of long-term plans and projects,” she said. “This stability can foster a sense of trust and confidence amongst residents and local businesses.”

When asked about the biggest issue facing the village, Fryman said it’s reopening the West Broadway Street bridge in a way that doesn’t negatively impact the village financially.

“It’s been the biggest challenge of my term,” she said. “It’s definitely the one (issue) that’s tested me and pushed me to use every available resource that I have, as well as learn new processes.”

Raising her own family in the village was Fryman’s motivation to become an active member of the community, she said.

“The personal connection I have to the village fuels my passion to work tirelessly on behalf of all families here,” she said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve, and I look forward to continuing the work I’ve started.”

First term highlights

Beginning her first term during the outbreak of COVID-19, Fryman said she felt like she had to hit the ground running a year late due to many restrictions, but is still proud of many accomplishments.

Fryman led the effort to quickly and safely demolish a collapsed former hotel, which was a large safety concern in the downtown area of the village.

Additionally, the on-going Broadway Street project brings a sense of pride to Fryman, who said it’s been a project over three years in the making.

“It’s a massive project,” she said. “It will improve the storm drainage on the street, remove lead water lines, and repave (the street) all the way to the corporation limit.”

Making sure the village has a voice amongst larger municipalities is something Fryman promises to keep advocating for.

“You have to be vocal and aggressive almost, to make sure that your village gets what it needs for its residents,” she said. “I’m here to advocate for the community.”

Shane McClary

Shane McClary, 53, resides at 1007 Sandusky St. in Plymouth.

Graduating from Bucyrus High School in 1989, McClary has called the Village of Plymouth home for the last 30 years.

Before retiring, he was a truck-driver for 25 years, and has also helped run the village softball fields for 12 years.

New adventure

Shane McClary will seek to become the next Village of Plymouth Mayor this November.

When asked why he decided to run for Mayor, McClary said he was encouraged by several friends, as well as a few members he knows on the village council.

“I’m doing this to help bring Plymouth back together again,” he said. “I’m just a normal guy, laid back, and anybody can talk to me anytime.”

McClary has no prior political or government experience.

However, he said he has been attending village council meetings to learn and build experience, and said he feels there is a first time for everything.

“I’m a normal working guy, not a politician,” he said. “I’m going to push for what’s right for the village.”

Issues to address

When asked about the most important issues he would address as Mayor, McClary said he wants to scale back funds being spent on road and park projects, while boosting productivity.

“Stuff is not getting done,” he said. “But what is getting done is costing too much money.”

McClary said his willingness to listen to community members is a trait he’ll bring to office if elected, and will encourage open-mindedness amongst village councilmembers.

“Council has to have an open mind,” he said. “Any issue that deals with the Village of Plymouth is an important issue for the village council.”