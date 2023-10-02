Spencer E. Pfleiderer, age 82, died Saturday, September 30, 2023, at his home in Shelby surrounded by his loving family.

Spencer was born on July 16, 1941, to the late Hugh and Doris (Brown) Pfleiderer in Tiro. He has been an area resident his entire life. He worked for Ohio Steel Tube for 35 years before his retirement in 1998. Spencer was a member of the Shelby Alliance Church. He enjoyed softball, whether it was coaching or playing. He also enjoyed watching sports, taking care of his lawn, and riding his motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife Evangeline (Stamper) Pfleiderer, whom he married on April 16, 1979; children, Spencer T. (Sonja) Pfleiderer of Orlando, FL, Tami (Michael) Westart of Brimfield, IL, Jill (Randy) Lucius of Delphos, stepdaughter Barb Wade of Shelby; nine grandchildren; six Great-grandchildren; siblings, Barb Lash, Sherry Heye, and Fred Pfleiderer.

A graveside service will be held with immediate family at Tiro Oakland Cemetery.

