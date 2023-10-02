Ruth M. (Pritt) Frye, 66, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Ruth was born on March 5, 1957, in Mansfield, to Odie and Olive (Brown) Pritt. She retired after over 30 years from Richland Co. Children Services. Ruth had a servant’s heart, and worked for many years at the group homes, and then oversaw Down’s Hall. She loved her work and the many teenagers that she helped, which was in excess of 4,000 children that she served. She was a beloved fixture at Children Services. Ruth loved the beach and ocean, sunbathing, boating, and water skiing. She loved her rock and roll music, cooking and baking. Her favorite times of the year were summer, Christmas, and Thanksgiving.

She is survived by the love of her life, Tom Frye; step-daughter, Taryn Utt Berry; step-grandchildren, Kellie Shae Speckert, Karson Berry, and Kaydan Berry; nieces and nephews, LaNette Kline, Cassy Patterson, Theresa Pritt, Brenda Petroski, and special nephew, her “baby” Ryland Pritt; great-nieces and nephews, Natalie, Kristy, and Quinn Kline, Josh, Justin, and Corey Pritt; sister-in-law, Terry Kirkpatrick; special friends, Justin and Dee Sims, Mary Mutchler, Vicky Carnes, and Yoshee Ludwig; and many friends from Children Services and Juvenile Court.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Judy Rush, David Pritt, Odie Pritt, and Linda Pritt; niece, Christy Pritt; nephew, Cory Pritt; and mother-in-law, Maxine Frye.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Memorial services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

