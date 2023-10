LUCAS — Lucas High School has elected its 2023 Homecoming Court.

Underclassmen attendants include freshmen Isabella Smith and Karter Payne, sophomores Emma Hamm and Nick Diehl, and juniors Olivia Brown and Rayden Caudill.

Senior court members include Karmyn Blackledge, Zack Diehl, Logan Toms, Samantha Darling, Kendall Guegold and Aidan Culler.

Kindergarten court members are Haylee Hershner and Caleb Moritz.

Homecoming royalty will be announced at the Oct. 6 home football game with Plymouth.