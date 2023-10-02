Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s op-ed “Parents, not teacher’s unions, should choose what’s best for their children” (Sept. 25) presents a false dilemma in which he describes teachers’ unions and public school administrators as in opposition to parents, claiming they “disdain parental involvement and resist accountability in the classroom.”

He falsely presents public educators as uniformly “leftist” (he knows the personal politics of all of them?) and “elite” (why? Because they are well educated? Shouldn’t they be?) and accuses them of making a “determined effort to keep parents out of their kids’ education.”

He argues that the only way parents can ensure their children get a good education is to use vouchers to enroll them in a private school, or to homeschool them.

In my years as a school psychologist, I can say that LaRose’s description fits none of the public teachers or administrators I have worked with.

If anything, they long for more parental involvement in their children’s education, not less, and they expect, along with the individual students, to be held accountable for their success. And they have worked continuously to keep their education going, despite the effects of a pandemic that is not yet truly over.

Public educators play a vital role in creating knowledgeable American citizens. We want all students to feel safe, welcome, and accepted in school. And, we accept all students as they are, including children with disabilities, whose right to a free public education is enshrined in federal and state law.

Parents, public educators can be trusted to serve as your educational partners. They have chosen to work with your children, not because it is lucrative or prestigious, but because they want them to have better lives. Isn’t that what you want for them, too?

Trudi Marrapodi

Mansfield, Ohio