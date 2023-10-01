SHELBY — Shelby High School has announced its 2023 Homecoming Court.

This year’s representatives include: Maggie Bogner, Sadie Howarth, Cadence Fairchild, Maryn Lantz, Kelsey Snyder, Bryson Baker, Marshall Moore, Casey Lantz, Issaiah Ramsey and Eli Schwemley.

Left to right: Row 1: Maggie Bogner, Sadie Howarth, Cadence Fairchild, Maryn Lantz, Kelsey Snyder

Row 2: Bryson Baker, Marshall Moore, Casey Lantz, Issaiah Ramsey, Eli Schwemley (Photo submitted by Shelby High School)

Homecoming activities begin Oct. 1 with a powder-puff football game at 6 p.m.

An assembly will take place Oct. 4 at the high school to introduce the court, and the student body will cast their votes Oct. 5.

A pep-rally will take place Oct. 6, and the King and Queen will be crowned prior to the start of Shelby’s 7 p.m. homecoming football game against Clear Fork.