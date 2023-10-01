MANSFIELD — O’Reilly Auto Enterprises has purchased two parcels of land near Kroger on Lexington Avenue.
1542 Lexington Ave. LLC sold the property at 1542 Lexington Ave. for $575,000. Real estate transfer paperwork says the land is intended to be used for retail sale of auto parts.
According to the O’Reilly Auto Parts website, there are currently two other O’Reilly shops in Mansfield, one in Shelby and one in Galion.
Below are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office.
CITY OF MANSFIELD
1027 Trimble Road; 1027 Trimble LLC to Children’s Hospital Medical Center of Akron; $3,362,950
367 Springmill St.; Sadie L. Crusoe to TJT Residential LLC; $35,000
400 Davis Road; Mid Ohio Investments LLC to Patrick Hazlett and Melissa Hazlett; $210,000
131 Pleasant Ave; Jeffrey L. Bryant to CRI Homes LLC; $25,000
278 Euclid Ave; LAJI Properties of Mansfield to Bambi L. Lemley; $113,000
147 Ford St; Susan Maul to Shoe2 Retirement LLC; $12,000
1591 Bridgewater Way South; Lisa K. Beilstein, executor of the estate of Judith C. Theisen, to Ricardo Carmona and Rita de Cassia Paim Bauer; $468,000
1694 Pin Oak Trail; Ivan Zambrano and Juliana Vergara to Jamie L. Monica; $535,000
435 James Ave; Carole E. Orsborn, nka Carole E. Johnson, to Z Rentals LLC; $70,000
408 Abbeyfeale Road; Beverly M. Patrick to Marissa Patrick; $123,000
848 Greenfield Drive; Ronald A. Smals and Susan I. Smals to Keith Richards and Haley Palmer Richards; $345,000
1641 Middle Bellville Road; Bradley B.Dunmire and Amy E. Dunmire to Ashley Miller, Sinda Kay Miller and Danny B. Miller; $244,000
313 Remy Ave; Blue Door Real Estate Limited to A & M Properties of Mansfield; $40,000
565 Garfield Place; DNE Investments to YZInvestments; $63,500
556 Chevy Chase Road; Deborah A. Stull to Matthew D. Mcrae; $295,000
71 Rambleside Drive; Daniel M. Haines and Lori Haines to Terry Lee Jr.; $134,900
362-364 W. 6th St; Jazmine Stewart to Richland Home Buyers LLC; $22,000
610 Russell Road; Olive L. Miller to Valeria V. Roemer; $245,000
231 Rae Ave; Dusty D. Miller and Samantha J. Miller to Lavon Dulin; $20,000
1428 Harding Ave; Janet Piecynski, Fred. L. McLaughlin, Bryan K. McLaughlin and Terry A. McLaughlin to Christopher L. Olson; $50,000
244 S. Adams St; Laurence C. Boor II to Anna B. Rebel; $41,000
275 Greendale Ave; IFM Properties of Mansfield to Cherryfield Properties; $95,000
1010 W. Fourth St; Diana L. Runyon, Gary L. Runyon and Belinda Runyon to Jayson Van Pelt; $40,000
576 Garfield Place; Wild Frogs I LLC to David A. Taylor; $71,500
165 Rambleside Drive; Clearview Investments LLC to Rent A View LLC; $95,000
792 Burns St; Mark Weidemyre to Susan D. and William H. Weed; $125,000
1185 Laurelwood Road; Bille S. Brewer to Lisa Harding; $166,000
257 Lenox Ave; TMF Holdings LLC to Jayson Van Pelt; $110,000
257 Lenox Ave; Jayson Van Pelt to Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority; $325,000
386-388 Springmill St; the estate of Samuel D. Bessemer to Springmill 349 LLC; $52,500
1113 Pawnee Ave; Virgie Lois Ball to Rickie Miller and Deannine K. Miller; $15,000
1825 Middle Bellville Road; Stimens Morchester Villa Apartments LLC to M.V. Apartments LLC; $4,200,000
366 Ashland Road; Brass Hanger Properties LLC to JHZ Investments LLC; $80,000
South Main Street; Don Nash Limited Inc. to South Central Park Inc.; $150,000
34 Sycamore St; Joanne Dressler and Brian T. Fulmer to JMC3 Properties; $82,500
1494 Park Ave. West; Richard Fournier and Brian Marraffa to Richard Fournier and Eric Hatfield; $40,000
571 Garfield Place; Stephanie Graham to Debra K. Leadingham and Michael L. Driscoll; $94,000
1430 Frederick Court; Green Blade Marketing LLC to Carrie Coleman and Harry Brooks Jr.; $201,000
32 Sycamore St; K & B Landholdings LLC to Projectone; $35,000
454 Marion Ave; Bigelow Enterprises LLC to Grant J. Hedrick and Sara L. Hedrick; $110,000
341 Wayne St; David Yoxtheimer to Majesty Rentals LLC; $5,500
295 Poplar St; Bradley S. Owens to Heath Cooper; $137,000
240 Whippoorwill Lane; Jennifer L. Scheurer to Amy L. Leyda; $245,000
114 Harker St; Mansfield Homes III L.P. to Desiree Risser; $107,000
137 Franklin Ave; Tyler Smith to Jerry D. Motan Jr; $5,000
646 Stocking Ave; Fix Pads Holdings LLC to Gerald D. Childress Jr. and Lucia M. Childress; $135,400
422 4th Ave; Dylan Arnold Harsh to Shirrell E. Haley; $110,000
256 Parkway Drive; Virginia Banbury and Louis John Decker III to Metese Rentals 5 LLC; $90,000
1915 Red Oak Drive; Dana Walters to Brock W. Spurling and Meghan Willeke; $290,000
221 S. Foster St; Brenda S. Maugans to Sonia Gonzalez and Nelson Garcia; $65,000
445 W. Cook Road; Kendra L. Linn, nka Kendra L. Capra, to Ashley L. Humphreys; $152,000
450 Fairoaks Blvd; Jerod M. Them, successor trustee of the James H. Shafer Revocable Trust, to Richard J. Schuiling and Kristina S. Schuiling; $170,000
Trimble Road, et al; Marcus Miller and Emma Miller to My Shed Company LLC; $130,540
392 Saint Clair St; Raymond A. Jasinski to Lion Sky Properties LLC; $17,500
603 Yale Drive; the estate of Sharon E. Amato to Austin Brown; $163,000
635 Woodville Road; James L. Pritchard to Leah Rachel; $146,700
133 Winwood Road; John L. Bartholomew to Levi Yoder and Miriam Yoder; $105,160
627 Stocking Ave; Melissa R. Skaggs to Yahya Abdul-Hafeez; $10
396 Warren Ave; Dora M. Gearhart to Deanna Tanner; $45,000
570 Bennington Drive; The Meyer Trust to David Knipp; $50,000
320 Diamond St; William N. Spognardi Jr. to Richland Home Buyers LLC; $22,500
139 Cliffbrook Drive; Dorothy E. Karst to Daniel W. Congdon; $77,500
900 Red Oak Trail; Daniel Fusco, trustee, to E. Bliss Baker and Barbara J. Baker; $249,900
380 Townview Circle North; Anthony S. Pingitore and Molly B. Pingitore to Max Hartings and Leslie Hartings; $235,000
1611 Thistle Court; Darrell J. Miller to Stephanie J. Whitaker; $62,000
474 W. 3rd St; Five West Properties Ltd. to ADM Ownership LLC; $52,000
625 Highland Ave; Benjamin Krull to Gary Fink and Peggy Fink; $169,900
117 Grasmere Ave; Michael C. Hazlett, successor trustee, to Cheri Herold and Danny Herold; $125,000
462 Hammond Ave; Ruthie R. Fisher to A & M Properties of Mansfield; $20,000
1010 W. 4th St; Jayson Van Pelt to Spratt Properties LLC; $80,000
248 Saxton Ave; Renovate 1st LLC to Modern Property Management; $70,000
947 Red Oak Trail; Joseph L. Jerger, guardian of the person and estate of Barbara A. Weir, to Kimberly R. Getz; $200,000
269 7th Ave; James W. Kurtz and Marilyn S. Kurtz, trustees, to Michael Urschitz; $59,000
CITY OF SHELBY
111 Parkwood Drive; Richard F. Hughes to Billy D. Gibson and Mary L. Gibson; $199,999
20 Riverview Drive; Ronald E. Scheid to Nancy R. Nealis; $230,200
178 W. Park Drive; Carl E. Schroeder to Taylor Rall and Nickolas Baxter; $118,000
65 E. Smiley Ave; Matney Property Development LLC to Julie A. Patrick; $64,000
16 Jennings Court; Clark O. Downing Estate to Brittany Kassim; $82,500
38 Flint St; Jason Hoak and Matthew Hoak to Cherie L. McLaughlin-Shirk; $1,000
99 Mansfield Ave; Robert C. Stover and Sue Ann Stover to Jessica Piurowski and Isaac Nothacker; $150,000
83 Renfrew Drive; Marcia A. Smythe, Dianna L. Cooper, John D. Metzger, et al. to Jerry K. Tackett and Sharon K. Tackett; $330,000
Samantha Drive; K & B Landholdings to Molly Jo McKean, Pamela Kay McKean and Michelle Marie McKean; $36,500
68 Shelby Ave; Jack E. Yates to Dustin E. Knipp and Rebecca Knipp; $150,000
23 Riverview Drive; Joan M. Field, trustee, to William F. Anspach and Toni A. Anspach; $180,000
147 Mansfield Ave; Laurel Shelby LLC to Timycha Shelby Holdings LLC; $500,000
84 Broadway St; Debbie R. Wren, Mark Wren and Vicky L. Phipps to Vickie L. Duncan and Robert W. Henry; $30,000
46 Simeon Ave; Charles D. Miller and Nicolette Miller to Collin Richard Majoras and Kayla Majoras; $124,000
CITY OF ONTARIO
1364 N. Lexington-Springmill Road; Gerald L. Saeger and Doris A. Saeger to ODW Properties Ontario LLC; $350,000
3473 Oakstone Drive; Kris E. Porter and Lori L. Porter to Joseph Gray and Kristin Gray; $410,000
Mabee Road; JDPHARMS LLC to Mansfield Fuel Food LLC; $203,200
1610 Park Ave. West; Maraz and Baloy Capital LLC to Elizabeth A. Nester; $163,000
3740 E. Shangri-La Ave; Joseph D. Gray and Kristin E. Gray to Monica Elizabeth Von Stein and Caleb Avery Von Stein; $360,000
1621 Friday Lane; the estate of Cheryl D. McMahon to Melissa L. Burrows and Michael Burrows; $115,000
Vivian Drive; Mark Gibson to Eddie D. Patrick and Laura L. Patrick; $6,000
2035 W. 4th St; the Joseph E. Feeney Living Trust to CJ USA Property Investment LLC; $280,000
VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON
21 First Ave; The Boreman Keystone Inheritance Trust to John E. Ebright and Emily L. Ebright, co-trustees of The Ebright Family Living Trust; $156,600
264 Valley Hi Drive; Chad R. Hale and Susan J. Hale to Courtney A. Cline; $275,000
44 Norfolk Drive; Suzanne Lush and Mohammad Nasir to Jayde E. Festge and Edward Brier Stanley; $264,000
167 Holiday Hill Street; Adrienne D. Cogburn and William C. St. Myer to Brandon Scott Beecham and Katherine Beecham; $205,000
271 Otterbein Drive; the estate of James P. Hannewald by David P. Hannewald to Michael W. Adams and Pamela Springer; $211,000
VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE
90 Betty Drive; Shrock Premier Custom Constructions to Edward L. McKinley, Beverly A. McKinley and Tanya R. McKinley; $569,219
161 Kelly Ave; Mary M. Sheriff to Susan M. Skafec and Joseph M Skafec; $70,000
89 Markey St; Brandon M. Baumgardner to Kaitlyn P. Randall and Jonathan L. Sallee; $220,000
55 Church St; Timothy W. Thrush and Kelley J. Thrush to Nathan H. Gailey and Natalie J. Gailey; $165,000
125 Durbin St; Romota B. Ridenour to Douglas K. Shirk and Rosemary K. Shirk; $135,000
VILLAGE OF SHILOH
53 W. Main St; Troy D. Shepherd and Linda M. Shepherd to Luke D. Thornsberry; $35,000
4548 Theresa Drive; Robin L. Adams to Dodge Collins; $204,000
VILLAGE OF PLYMOUTH
8 Mill St; Steve Bolen to Jeanine Clark; $140,000
VILLAGE OF BUTLER
190 Reeder Drive; Alexis K. Wade to Garrett A. Viars; $159,000
11 Traxler St; Christian Haas to Charles L. Smith; $100,000
132 Cleveland Street; Nathan H. Gailey and Natalie J. Gailey to Ethan Pfleiderer; $92,000
Third Street; Rodney Meeks, et al. to Robert Paul Marsh; $12,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
1628 Plum Place; Randal K. Boyd to Sherrie Woodruff; $175,000
1085 Oakdale Drive; Gene L. Brady to Eric C.Leming and Nicole L. Leming; $180,000
1077 Benedict Ave; Towd Point Mortgage Trust to Devin Arnett; $13,501
707 Pulver List Road; Best Bet Housing LLC to John K. Yost and Jessica L. Yost; $140,000
1070 Fifth Ave; Henry Dale Reedy and Lana Marlene Reedy to Natalie Doll; $114,000
1449-1451 Bellview Drive; Trevor F. Kirsch to Kristen A. Pheils and Lyle G. Pheils III; $178,000
1188-1190 Crestwood Drive; Trevor F. Kirsch to Kristen A. Pheils and Lyle G. Pheils III; $120,000
Averill Avenue; Timothy W. Shepherd to Lin Tad LLC; $2,000
2132 Leppo Road; the estate of Samuel D. Bessemer to Melvin Z. Burkholder and Wilma R. Burkholder, trustees; $2,000,617
121 Franklin St; the estate of Betty Hamler, aka Betty F. Bosko Hamle,r to Nikolas M. Young and Brittany L. Young; $192,000
411 Lee Lane; Carly Rentals LLC to Erica M. Cates; $100,000
872 Hull Road; Richard Stewart to Ricky J. Caudill and Shannon Caudill; $220,000
1233 N. Trimble Road; John Hansford Massey III, Douglas Allen Massey and Gary Michael Massey to Michelle Renee Smith; $99,000
260 Michigan Ave; Leo W. Kiley and Cathy E. Kiley to Daniel J. Ellis; $110,000
57 Martha Ave; Sharon K. Hawk to Brenda Ferguson; $52,000
813 Unity Drive; Barbara A. Tucker to Quintin D. Neff and Makayka D. Brown; $150,000
1628 Park Ave. East; Hayley R. Roth and Mitchell G. Roth to Michael A. Bessemer; $389,000
1021 Springmill Street; Samantha A. Peden and Shane Miller to Troy Carver; $101,000
1552 Beal Road; John A. Gibson and Laura M. Gibson to John Allen Gibson; $30,000
739 Pennsylvania Ave; Christopher J. Studer and Lynn M. Studer to Ryan Benedict and Lydia Freeze; $182,000
1449 Chew Road, Mansfield; Keith Sansom to Raymond R. Reedy IV and Bailee M. Applegate; $175,000
339 Melody Lane; Michael K. Balser, successor trustee of the Balser Family Trust, to Gabriel W. Dolce; $65,500
524 Michigan Ave; Stanley Reed Rogers to Charles S. Canankamp; $100,000
875 Forest Drive; David Becherer to Richland Home Buyers; $40,000
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
3995 Dinninger Road; Fusion Home Solution LLC to Joshua L. Bailey and Alicia M. Dean; $300,000
4652 London West Road; Mary E. Niedermier and Allan J. Niedermier to Jacob R. Hoover and Susan R. Hoover; $575,000
7785 Fenner Road; E. Baker Family LLC to Jared L. Baker and Iris E. baker; $280,000
5326 Preston Road; Lestor E. Sexton, April M. Sexton and Rick A. Kigar to Nelson Z. Horst and Twila R. Horst; $185,000
CASS TOWNSHIP
7841 Bowman St; Jared C. Funk to Tomas R. Paez Jr; $100,000
8455 Willet Road; Susan Caudill to Kevin Caudill; $71,000
8455 Willet Road; Kevin Caudill to the Leon S. Zimmerman and Elizabeth B. Zimmerman Revocable Living Trust; $297,000
SHARON TOWNSHIP
4879 State Route 61; Michael A. Cole and Edweena C. Hartman to Everett L. W. Harris Sr. and Amanda M. Harris; $269,900
4926 State Route 61 South; Owen M. Niese and Katlyn Niese to Haydn A. Keck and Kinsey L. Keck; $219,000
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
2641 Myers Road; Wayne R. Copeland to Carter J. Copeland and Mallory J. Moore; $110,000
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
464 State Route 96 East; Michael J. Welch and Misty A. Welch to Derek A. Bond and Molly S. Ardis; $215,000
464 State Route 96 East; Michael J. Welch and Misty A. Welch, et al. to Jacob L. Landis, Matthew S. Welch, Amanda J. Welch, Frank A. Ardis and Melissa Ardis; $80,000
4811 State Route 13 North; David Allen Bond fna David Allen Wirsch to Randy Sauder and Pamela Sauder; $170,000
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
400 Maple Lane; David L. Mackey and Rebecca A. Mackey to Matthew J. Snyder and Kimberly Snyder; $165,000
236 S. Home Road; Brittany Rhodes htta Brittany McClish and Kyle Rhodes to Allison Danielle Lindsay; $210,000
19 Park Circle Drive; Joy Miley to Jon T. Wood and Debra K. Wood; $130,000
1675 Huntington Drive; Kurt Stimens, trustee of the Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust, to Katherine Remy and Kyle McZCombs; $174,900
2526 Alta West Road; E. Bliss Baker and Barbara J. Baker to Gary L. Frankhouse Jr. and Steven W. Frankhouse, trustees; $469,000
310 State Route 314 South; Brytani Uldrich to Sasha Gregovich; $219,000
SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP
1391 N. Horning Road; Eric M. Volk, executor of the estate of Dieter Volk, to Aldrich Lee Sphaler; $150,000
1160 Crestview Drive; Charles M. Kurtz and Marsha D. Bailey-Kurtz to Carla M. Reuer; $180,000
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
1550 Galaxy Court; Rick Kigar to Allied First Bank SB, dba Servbank; $182,199
2171 Cloverdale Drive; Donald O. Dailey and Joyce A. Dailey to Richard S. Wheeler and Margarita L. Wheeler; $281,000
Anderson Road; Eric Sizemore, administrator of the estate of Patricia A. Sizemore, to Richard A. Duffey and Theresa A. Duffey; $25,000
Anderson Road; Michael Brock to Richard A. Duffey and Theresa A. Duffey; $25,000
Hanley Road; Steven D. Guthrie to Yvette Dawn Saunders; $65,000
699 Sequoia Lane; Julia Campbell to Rebecca Olmstead; $180,000
253 Vanderbilt Road; Landmark Property Group of Mansfield to Tyler J. Gabor and Hadley E. Gabor; $245,000
45 King Road; Dawn Kelly and Jaimie Brown to Garrett L. Crowner; $179,000
428 Garver Road; Ann E. Wadman to Justin T. Washington and Kaitlin Washington; $138,000
2436 State Route 42; Clifford E. Phillips and Roxanne S. Phillips to J & W Investments; $125,000
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
1959 Woodmont Road; Robert A. Harris to Clifton Williams and Cynthia Williams; $144,000
Pugh Road; Terry A. Fraker, Elbert W. Northrup II and Marilyn K. Northrup to Michele Spognardi Gorman, trustee of The Michele Spognardi Gorman Trust; $32,000
Pugh Road; Terry A. Fraker to Michele Spognardi Gorman, trustee of the Michele Spognardi Gorman Trust; $18,000
1754 Frontier Trail; Randy Hall to Stanley Chance and April Rhea; $89,600
3490 Shad Drive East; Nathan E. Ernst and Cassey A. Ernst to Mason D. Cobler; $279,900
721 Laver Road; Jason Hoak to Katelyn Wokojance; $185,000
825 Woodcrest Drive; Trudy Hilborn, trustee of the Porter Keystone Inheritance Trust, to Randy R. Higginbotham and Brandy G. Stewart; $235,000
2122 Crider Road; Kayla Baker and Glenn Baker to Donald James Baldwin and Lori Ann Baldwin; $399,900
709 Wallace Road; JDR Land Holding Company to Jeffrey S. Willis and Andrew A. Strassell; $54,000
1962 Satinwood Drive; Joseph W. Schramm to Richard Lee Zickefoose, Christopher Zickefoose and Jenna Hendershott; $630,000
TROY TOWNSHIP
Willow Lane; Nicholas Wong and Shellie Wong to David Fletcher Jr. and Jodie Schumacher; $109,000
2871 Steam Corners Road; Jason Allen to Lynn J. Armbruster and Kristina D. Armbruster; $135,000
1707 Lexington-Ontario Road and one parcel on Bell Road; Ricardo Leon and Dianne Leon to Patrick S. Colosky and Tammie J. Colosky; $490,000
2699 Steam Corners Road; Cheelie LLC to Edward N. Stevens; $172,500
1594 Kings Corners Road East; Brian T. McKee, trustee or his successor(s) as trustees of the McKee Keystone Preservation Trust, to Zachariah W. Yard and Ayla D. Yard; $200,000
2909 Marion Ave. Road; The Karen Redfearn Trust to Melinda L. Schumacher; $637,500
3093 Barr Road; Tarah N. Bostic to Joshua Conrad and Jennifer Conrad; $174,915
MONROE TOWNSHIP
Hastings East Road; Gregory S. Kurtz, trustee of The Kurtz Keystone Inheritance Trust, to Mason Galco; $48,500
1771 State Route 39; Nikolas Matthew Young and Brittany Lynn Young to Sonya Marie Paul; $167,250
2865 Lucas Perrysville Road; Mary P. Gassaway to Mid State Investments LLC; $160,000
PERRY TOWNSHIP
2079 Darlington Road East; Roy P. Yoder and Rosie F. Yoder to Alvin Miller and Mattie Miller; $440,000
6745 State Route 546; Brian A. Leisure to Jason Walters and Jessica Walters; $265,000
6575 Werner Road; Richard A. McFerren and Carolyn A. McFerren to Matthew W. and Kristy R. McFerren; $109,997
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
132 Rinehart Road; Steven A. Chamberlain to Billy Jay Blanton and Julie Blanton; $36,900
639 Poorman Road; estate of Larry D. Lewis to Corey Pifer and Tiffanie Foote; $205,000
5111 Renie Road; Lucas A. Todd and Mandy M. Todd to Cameran Lutze and Hannah Erich; $475,000
BUTLER TOWNSHIP
6860 Olivesburg-Fitchville Road; Harold O. Zimmerman and Esther Z. Zimmerman to Elmer M. Zimmerman and Ellen Z. Zimmerman; $1,500,000
7254 State Route 13; Frances E. Cuppy Estate to Adin Zimmerman and Vera Zimmerman; $50,000
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP
3243 State Route 97; Jessica M. Waits to Matthew A. Yoder; $155,000
7356 Armstrong Road; Jeffrey Jewell and Tiffany Jewell to Brian Johnson, Cheryl Johnson and Barbara Green; $221,250
6054 Wilson Road; Bryan D. Studer to Dakota D. Studer; $49,000
7073 Wheatcraft Road; Richard J. Schuiling and Kristina S. Schuiling to David Wolters and Theresa Wolters; $285,000
Possum Run Road; Arlene A. Carr to William F. Turner and Zoraida M. Turner; $16,000