On Friday, September 29, 2023, Arthur “Art” Clyde Rarey, 82, of Galion went to be with his Lord and Savior. Arthur was welcomed to this world on July 13, 1941, in Groveport to the late Luther and Margaret (Stebelton) Rarey.

It was on December 3, 1961, that Art married his soulmate Saundra (Stevens) Rarey, and they would share 55 years of loving marriage before her passing on May 20, 2017.

A man of strong faith and conviction, Art was first and foremost a man of God, constantly reading his bible, and living his life to serve his Savior. Through living his life to serve his Lord, Art cherished those around him, his wife Saundra, his daughters, and his grandchildren were the ones who meant the most to him, and he would always be by their side, letting them know to leave it to God and everything would be alright.

Art’s smile could light up a room, and his ornery characteristics and jokes would keep all those around him grinning from ear to ear. Though he was a man of few words, when Art spoke, you wanted to listen, because the words he was speaking carried great value.

Although Art kept busy making sure his yard was pristine, he also made time in life for his guilty pleasure of an ice-cold strawberry milkshake or catching the midafternoon running of Wheel of Fortune or testing his knowledge at the evening running of Jeopardy. Art was no stranger to the kitchen, always thrilled to share his delicious vegetable or black bean soup with those he loved.

Left to cherish Art’s memories are his daughters: Lisa (Tate) Davis of Galion, Melony Smith of Galion; his siblings: Geneva Williams of Mansfield, Paul (Caren) Rarey of Grove City, Carol Ann (Rodney) Neal of Canal Winchester, and Harold (Becky) Rarey of Bradenton, Florida; his grandchildren: Saundra Davis, Kaila Davis, Britnie Smith, and Curtis Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his parents, and his loving wife, Art was proceeded in death by a brother: Donald Rarey; brother-in-law: Dale Williams; sister-in-law: Sherry Rarey; and niece: Martie Mapes.

Friends may call on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Art’s going home celebration will begin immediately following at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Ken Keene officiating. A private family burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery.

