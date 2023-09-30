UPPER SANDUSKY — Colonel Crawford overcame last week’s first loss of the season to deal Upper Sandusky a convincing 41-6 defeat on Friday night in a Northern 10 football game.

Trevor Vogt ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries to lead the Eagles. Vogt scored on runs of 10, 12 and 50 yards. He also caught a 62-yard touchdown pass.

Connor McMichael had a pair of short TD runs in the first quarter to stake C.C. to a 14-0 lead early.

Vogt tacked on his two shorter scoring runs to make it 28-0 in the second period before the Rams responded.

It was 28-6 at halftime, and Vogt’s two explosive touchdowns in the third period started the running clock and finished the game.

Colonel Crawford is now 6-1 overall, 3-1 in the league. The Eagles host Wynford next week.

Upper drops to 3-4, 2-2 and plays at Buckeye Central on Friday night.