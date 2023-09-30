OLIVESBURG — Ayden Reymer is just a sophomore, but he certainly isn’t playing like one.

Crestview’s standout runner gained 195 yards on just nine carries and scored four touchdowns Friday night as the Cougars rolled over Plymouth 56-7 in a Firelands Conference affair at Olivesburg.

Reymer scored on runs of 77, 24, 22 and 21 yards as the Cougars ripped off 291 yards rushing on 27 carries for the game.

Sophomore quarterback Liam Kuhn balanced the offense by hitting 6-of-8 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Reymer’s 22-yard TD dash got Crestview off to a 7-0 lead midway through the first period.

But Plymouth responded just seconds later when freshman QB Lincoln Distl connected with Layne Bushey for a 77-yard TD to tie the game.

But the Big Red Vikings didn’t score again.

Meanwhile, Crestview rolled to a 14-7 first-quarter lead that mushroomed to a 36-7 advantage at intermission. The Cougars earned a running clock in the third period and headed to the fourth with a 49-7 bulge.

Crestview improves to 3-4 overall, 2-1 in the Firelands Conference, and hosts league leader Norwalk St. Paul on Friday night.

Plymouth dips to 2-5, 0-4. The Big Red Vikings are at Lucas next week.

The photos below were shot by Diane Bemiller.