MANSFIELD — More than 40 community organizations gathered at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center on Saturday to connect residents with helpful resources.

The Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority (MMHA) organized the “community connection resource day,” which receptionist Ashley Howell hopes to make an annual event.

“I wanted as many resources here as possible,” she said. “We have 44 agencies here today offering a wide variety of services.”

Howell wanted the event to serve community members and attendees, but said she also learned about other agencies.

“The Metropolitan Housing Authority only offers affordable housing, but we want to be able to connect people with other resources if they need that to,” she said.

“So it’s also useful for me to learn and be educated about other organizations here.”

MMHA executive director Steve Andrews emceed the event so each of the organizations could speak about what they offer.

Organizations including job services, Veterans Affairs, church groups and healthcare advertised their programs.

“Hopefully we can get even more people and agencies to come next year,” Howell said. “We definitely want to create partnerships through this. I always say there’s strength in numbers, so getting together like this I think helps Richland County thrive.”