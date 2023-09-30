MARION – A Mansfield man was killed Saturday afternoon after a one-vehicle crash, according to the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Jason A. Baker, 48, was transported from the scene by 1st Consolidated EMS to Marion General Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The incident took place at approximately 3:18 p.m., on State Route 309 in Marion County.

According to the Patrol, the crash involved a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up, driven by Baker.

He was traveling eastbound on State Route 309 when his vehicle traveled left of the centerline and off the left side of the roadway. Once off road, the Chevrolet struck a driveway embankment and a guardrail face. The Chevrolet continued and struck a creek embankment, overturned onto its top, and struck a bridge abutment.

The Patrol stated that Baker was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 1st Consolidated Fire and EMS, Fort Morrow Fire and EMS, Pleasant Township Fireand EMS, Marion Township Fire and EMS, and Kirby’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.