COLUMBUS — Dezmin Lyburtus did it all for the Eagles on Saturday.

A senior receiver, Lyburtus caught nine passes for 73 yards and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown as Ashland University knocked off Ohio Dominican 20-6 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference action at Panther Stadium.

The Eagles (2-3, 2-1) led 6-0 at the half and 13-0 after a 1-yard Larry Martin touchdown run midway through the third before ODU (1-4, 0-3) cut it to 13-6 on a 47-yard TD pass from Drew Gallehue to Ty Wiley.

On the ensuing kickoff, Lyburtus fielded the ball on his own 10=yard line and weaved through Ohio Dominican’s coverage team for the score.

Ashland took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter on a 34-yard A.J. Rhodes field goal, capping a 16-play, 67-yard drive. Rhodes booted a 23-yarder with 27 seconds remaining in the first half for a 6-0 lead.

Martin rushed for 67 yards and a score on 18 carries for the Eagles. Quarterback Trevor Bycznski completed 21-of-34 passes for 167 yards.

Gallehue completed 24-of-41 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown. Wiley caught five passes for 102 yards and ODU’s only touchdown, while Cobe Marquez had six catches for 32 yards.

Ashland’s stout run defense limited the Panthers to 13 rushing yards on 16 carries. Linebacker Jackson Myers had a team-high seven tackles, while cornerback Jovon Sewell picked off a pass in the fourth quarter to short-circuit an ODU drive.

Ashland will host Walsh on Oct. 7. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.