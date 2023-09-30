JEROMESVILLE — Owen Sloan ran for 105 yards and a touchdown and Jack Fickes threw for 109 yards and a score as Hillsdale trounced Smithville 33-14 in Friday night’s Wayne County Athletic League game at Jeromesville.

Hayden McFadden caught a 35-yard TD pass, Fickes had a short touchdown blast, and Al Brown booted a pair of field goals in the Falcons’ balanced offensive blitz.

Hillsdale blew out to a 23-0 first-quarter bulge and moved on top 26-7 at halftime.

The two schools swapped TDs in the third period before going scoreless in the final 12 minutes.

The Falcons are now 5-2 overall, and evened their league record to 2-2. The Falcons bus to Waynedale next week.

The Smithies dropped to 4-3, 2-2. Smithville hosts Northwestern on Friday.