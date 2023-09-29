WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Worthington Township residents will decide whether to renew a decades-old property tax levy in November.
The five-year, 2-mill levy would support road and bridge maintenance if passed. It generates abut $110,000 each year, according to the Richland County auditor’s office.
It costs property owners about $67 annually for each $100,000 of poverty value appraised in 2009, the last time the levy was replaced.
“We decided to keep this levy at a renewal to keep tax dollars down for our residents,” Fiscal Office Sheri Leech said. “It will continue to help us keep the roads up, pay for chip-and-seal work and buy salt for the winters.”
Leech estimated the township spends between $80,000 and $100,000 each year on chip-and-seal treatment and about $70,000 on asphalt to repave roads.
“The levy helps supplement those costs,” she said.
The levy last passed in 2018 as a renewal with more than 60 percent of voters supporting it in a township of about 2,800 residents in southeast Richland County.
If the levy renewal passes, tax dollars would be collected started in 2025 for a five-year period.
This levy excludes properties in the Village of Butler.
