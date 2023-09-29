FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP – Two 20-year-olds were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Franklin Township, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Damion D. Torrence, 20, of Wooster, and Dalton R. Cisler, 20, of Wooster, were both killed as a result of the crash, the Patrol reported.

The incident took place on State Route 83 near milepost 7 in Wayne County.

The investigation revealed a teal, 1993 Dodge Stealth was southbound on State Route 83 when it failed to negotiate a curve and traveled left of center.

A taupe 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan was northbound on State Route 83 and struck the Dodge Stealth in the northbound lane of State Route 83.

The Dodge Stealth and Chrysler Town and Country came to rest against the guardrail along the berm of the northbound lane of State Route 83.

The driver of the Stealth, Torrence, was killed as a result of the crash. The passenger of the Stealth, Cisler, was also killed as a result of the crash, the Patrol reported.

The driver of the Town and Country, Susan E. Adkins, 56 years old, of Wooster, was taken to Wooster Community Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, the Patrol stated.

Seatbelts were worn by all three occupants. The events leading to the crash remain under investigation.

According to the Patrol, it is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Wooster Township Fire and EMS, 3 Son’s Towing and Recovery, and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.