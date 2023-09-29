MANSFIELD – MOESC has announced a partnership with Akron Children’s Hospital to provide mental health support to schools.

The partnership, which went into effect Sept. 1 and ends Aug. 31, was approved at the Board of Governors Meeting in August.

Jennifer Crum, Director of Student Services, noted the significance of the partnership.

“Even prior to the pandemic, Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center actively listened to the needs of our districts regarding behavioral support services,” Crum said. “Addressing mental health in schools is needed now more than ever.

“We continue to build comprehensive services that meet the social-emotional, physical and safety needs of students.

“Our goal is to bridge community mental health organizations, and our Akron Children’s Hospital partner, to expand mental health services that will refine the abilities of districts to best serve children with mental health needs.”

As part of the partnership, Mid-Ohio ESC and Akron Children’s Hospital are currently seeking a Community Outreach Education Coordinator.

The Community Program Education Coordinator plans, creates, implements, and evaluates school-related trauma-informed educational and training programs and supports for adults who work with youth in school communities in collaboration with the Director of School Health Services.

Community Outreach Education Coordinator Responsibilities:

 Accurately, thoroughly, and clearly communicates educational and training program content.

 Designs evidence-based curriculum and educational materials.

 Reviews and updates programs as necessary based on current research.

 Collaborates with other staff, community organizations, schools, law enforcement, community agencies and coalitions.

 Coordinates public education, training, and community awareness campaigns.

 Works collaboratively with Director of School Health Services to obtain grants and miscellaneous funding for community programs.

 Formulates and monitors program goals and objectives.

 Communicates program outcomes to appropriate staff and/or program director(s).

 Participates in activities that promote professional development and enhance the role of Program Coordinator.

 Designs and creates evaluation tools pertaining to program objectives.

 Compiles assessment/demographic data, provides reporting and explanation of assessment/data findings.

 Reports effectiveness of educational activities and program outcomes annually and as requested assists with coordination, planning and facilitation of community health events as a representative of ACH.

Qualified candidates will have a Bachelor’s degree in Public Health, Community Health Education or a related field.

Interested individuals can apply here or contact Jennifer Crum.