MANSFIELD — Dave Siebold said his favorite part of being an optimist is spreading hope and joy to children.

“The kids are so fascinated by some of these programs, like the Ohio Bird Sanctuary, and to see their eyes light up is indescribable,” the local Noon Optimist Club president said. “I hope we can continue those things in the next 100 years.”

The new president was sworn in Wednesday night at the centennial celebration gala.

Bill Stone, governor of the Ohio District of Optimist International, congratulated the Mansfield club on 100 years of service.

“I think it’s amazing when we can celebrate 100 years of hope and positivity,” Stone said. “Mansfield is very fortunate for a club like this to serve the community like it does”

The Noon Optimist Club primarily focuses on encouraging youth development. The international website states the club aims to help all young people “develop to their full potential.”

The Akron Optimist Club is the only other club in Ohio that has reached 100 years. Chairman of the centennial celebration committee Kevin Zehe said the next club in the state won’t reach that milestone for another 25 years.

Joe Murr delivered a presentation about the history of the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club.

“We’ve touched the lives of thousands of youth over 100 years,” he said. “Our members have been active in the community for a long time and always aim to bring kids joy.”

Mansfield club is 2nd oldest operating Optimist Club in Ohio

Tom and Jennifer Kendo, both past governors of the Ohio District, attended the centennial celebration and spoke about how the optimist clubs have affected their lives.

“It’s an incredible thing that you have here,” Tom Kendo said. “The District of Ohio is only 75 years old, so your charter members saw the needs of the community 100 years ago.

“Here we are today, and as much as any time, the youth of the community need our help.”

Optimist International President Bob McFadyen was the featured speaker at Wednesday’s gala.

“I just want to say thank you to all the current and past members of this club,” he said. “We need to continue doing what we’re doing because the children need us more today than they ever have.

“My dream is that every single adult is an optimist working for the wellbeing and safety of children.”

The next 100 years

Miss Ohio 2023 Madison Miller delivered a speech thanking the optimist club members for their hospitality and generosity toward Miss Ohio competitors.

“During Miss Ohio week, you’re running on very little sleep and it can be so easy to get lost,” she said. “But when I sat down and the creed and all of you told me to treat myself with kindness, I was challenged to be the best version of myself.

“Having these organizations are pivotal for small communities to thrive. I encourage you not only to reflect on the milestones you’ve achieved, but to get excited for the next 100. Although the next 100 years seem so far away, those building blocks begin today.”

Siebold also said he hopes to expand the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club’s community service through more collaboration with other service clubs in the next 100 years.

“I’m honored to serve as the first president of the second hundred years of the club,” Siebold said. “Some of our community events and sponsorships make a really big impact on kids and families, so I hope we can continue and grow those projects.”

The club provides college scholarships for area students, leads the Coats for Kids drive and Adopt-A-Child Christmas project. It also fundraises for Wayfinders (formerly Harmony House), The Friendly House and other community organizations.

The club will dedicate its new public playground in the Imagination District on Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m.

As part of the centennial celebration, the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club will also provide free carousel rides at Richland Carrousel Park on Oct. 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. and have a “garage sale” that evening to raise funds for the club.

People who want to learn more about the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club can do so online.