MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison senior Callie Cyrus was crowned the Homecoming Queen at halftime of Friday night’s home football game.

Earlier in the day, senior Grayson Sasis was crowned Homecoming King.

Sasis also caught a 58-yard touchdown pass in the Rams’ 21-10 loss to New Philadelphia during the Ohio Cardinal Conference contest.

Here’s a look at the Homecoming festivities on Friday night from Ram Field.